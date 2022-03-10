Panaji: As the vote count in the 5 assembly states progresses, Congress in Goa is leading with 20 seats, while the BJP has secured 16 seats. Meanwhile, the TMC and MGP alliance, leading with 4 seats in the state, can prove to be the kingmaker for the parties.

With the exit polls predicting a hung assembly in Goa, the parties will inevitably have to seek help from the smaller parties in the state to secure a win. In the last assembly elections, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP had bagged 13 though the BJP had quickly stitched up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state. Meanwhile, this time, the BJP is battling a 10-year anti-incumbency and is also the first assembly poll that the BJP is contesting without former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died in 2019.

Goa went to the polls for the 40 Assembly seats in a single phase election, where 301 candidates from the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being challenged by Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Aam Admi Party (AAP) in a multi-cornered electoral contest in this beach state.

