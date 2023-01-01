Puducherry: With a stunning view of the Bay of Bengal and the skies painted with soothing hues, Puducherry has over time emerged as a popular tourist destination, especially in southern India. Though the union territory has undergone significant and effective development and beautification, the opposition has slated how the authorities here have largely ignored industrial development in the area, with the focus concentrated on its tourism industry.

Thousands of tourists from across India and the world visit Puducherry, also known as Pondicherry, to experience the French legacy of the place. Also known as the White Town, the Union Territory has scenic destinations which are also preferred by filmmakers and photographers for marvelous views. With an increase of over 10 lakh tourists visiting Pondicherry since last year, it has also become a haven for resorts, hotels, and cafes to cater to the touristy needs of people arriving here.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, state Tourism Minister Lakshmi Narayanan said that Puducherry has a prominent place in the search list of people on the internet in India. "The government gets more revenue than what it spends on tourism here. We spend around Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 5 crore on tourism promotion, and Rs 9 crore profit is generated during holidays. Tourism here also plays a key role in strengthening the livelihood of the local people," he said.

Mostly youngsters from nearby cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and even Mumbai visit Pondicherry quite frequently to take travel breaks. Kolkata-based journalist Ayushmaan Pandey, who recently visited Puducherry, while sharing his experience with ETV Bharat said he sees a wide scope of improvement for Puducherry to lure more tourists and make better economical gains, especially through local businesses here.

"The beauty of Puducherry lies in its people, how welcoming they are to travelers and guests. It draws a few similarities to Goa but the place has a completely different charm with its French architecture and beautiful cafes. One can't help but think of Southern Goa, a touch of Udaipur, and Venice. In my view, Pondicherry is right up there among the best tourist destinations," he said.

Also read: Caught on cam: 4 men try to kidnap woman in Haryana, she makes them run

Further opining on the city's economic front, he said, "There are always different ways in which an economy prospers. Corporates or infrastructure are not the answer in places like Himachal Pradesh which thrives on tourism. States like Sikkim and Kerala draw most of their income from tourists. There is always scope for improvement and Puducherry can do a lot to lure more tourists. The key is to ensure the beauty of the place remains intact and locals are able to generate income through tourists."

Puducherry has indeed evolved a lot already over the past few decades. Once popular only for its natural beaches and the Gandhi statue, the city now sparkles with artificial beaches like Pondy Marina, Ruby beach, and Paradise beach among several other tourist destinations. It has become a livelier place with more than 20 pubs, discos, DJ clubs, and entertainment venues. The authorities have also recently allowed the night shops to operate without any restrictions.

Vice President of the Puducherry Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Ilango, however, said that it is not safe to completely ignore industrial development and rely only on tourism. "The government is encouraging only tourism-related industries like spas and hotels, and largely neglecting industrial development," he alleged. Especially considering the pandemic that has its unpredictable lows and highs, relying only on tourism as the base for its economy can be a risky move for the union territory, he added.