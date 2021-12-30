Panaji: In light of the emerging COVID-19 situation in Goa, the state health department has asked the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to exempt the staff of all government-run healthcare institutions from election duties.

Under Secretary (Health) Trupti Manerkar on Wednesday wrote to the CEO that the state government has decided to exempt the staff of all healthcare institutions from requisitioning of manpower, machinery and vehicles for election duties.

Considering the current exigencies arising out of the pandemic and to ensure unhindered medical facilities to all, the public health department has administratively approved to exempt the staff of all healthcare institutions from requisitioning of manpower, machinery or vehicles etc for election duties, the official stated in the letter.

Manekar requested the CEO to issue necessary instructions to the concerned persons to desist from requisitioning health department staff and vehicles etc for elections.

The elections for the Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in February 2022.

