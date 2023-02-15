Panaji (Goa) : A man and her woman partner who had come to Goa to celebrate Valentine's Day drowned in the Arabian Sea near a beach at Panaji in Goa, police said on Wednesday. The Couple were residents of Uttar Pradesh and had come to Goa for celebration. Sources in the police said that the duo were in love with each other and were planning to marry but their family were against the relationship.

The deceased, 27 year old Vibhu Sharma, who worked with a private firm in Mumbai, and 26 year old Supriya Dubey, employed in Bengaluru, ventured into the waters near the Palolem beach in Canacona taluka of South Goa district for a swim after dinner on Monday night, they said.

The woman's body was found at around 7 am on Tuesday at the Ourem beach stretch near Palolem. Her partner's body was later found at a short distance from that place in the afternoon, a senior official from Canacona police station said.

The statement of a staff member of a hotel, where the two had checked-in, has been recorded. The staffer stated the duo had dinner and drinks before venturing into the sea.

Police, however, ruled out any foul play in the deaths. Thei families have been informed and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI