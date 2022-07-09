Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday visited the flood affected areas of the state and directed the local administration, disaster relief and emergency services to take necessary action. Due to incessant rain in the coastal state, several areas are flooded. Davkon village in Dharbandoda taluka of South Goa was affected due to monsoon fury.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with Sanvordem MLA Ganesh Gaonkar visited the villagers and assured them of all possible help. He stated that the WRD department shall find and implement a permanent solution for the issue. Sawant interacted with people affected by the flood and assured them of relief.

MLA Ganesh Gaonkar said that all efforts are being taken to address the issue. "Primary solution is to shift the houses along the bank of the river, which passes through this village, and rehabilitate them," Gaonkar said. Chief Minister Sawant also visited the Bridge at Gudi Paroda, in Quepem constituency of South Goa, damaged by the floods and also other areas where roads were damaged due to heavy rains and landslide. Sawant directed authorities to fast track relief work in the area and assured people that the government shall provide safety measures and other services. (IANS)