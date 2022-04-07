Belgaum: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the RSS office in Belgaum today and had discussions with the RSS leaders. He arrived in Belgaum to attend a private event. Speaking to media persons after meeting RSS leaders, he expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under Prime Minister Modi.

The CM also said that he visits the RSS office wherever he goes. "After completing the Belgaum program, I will go to Kolhapur and get a darshan of Mahalakshmi Devi. My friends in Kolhapur have arranged a felicitation program," Sawant added. He also assured to promote tourism and job creation in Goa. When questioned about ongoing controversies including hijab, he declined to answer them.