Panaji: Ahead of the Goa assembly elections, the political preparedness for all parties has finally hit its peak. The sizeable Christian population in the state, owing to about 33% of the state's total electorate, is likely to be a game-changer for anyone able to harness it in the elections. It is due to this that the Christian votes gain prominence. Out of the total 40 constituencies, 15 have strong Christian influence and can shoot numbers up for any party aiming for the magic number.

Speaking on the topic, senior journalist Kishor Naik Gavkar says that the practice of giving tickets to the candidate of the community in which the electorate is predominant has already existed. Therefore, the number of voters of the Christian community in Goa has gained importance. In Goa, 33 percent of the electorate is Christian. Therefore, how the political parties have fielded candidates in certain constituencies indicates Christian-based politics in Goa.

Nayak said, "Goa is a very small state with a significant Christian community. Goa is known for its scenic beaches. Also known for the churches. The Christian community has a turnout of about 33 percent, so all the political parties contesting the Goa Assembly elections have tried to give proper representation to these voters. Even parties like BJP have given appropriate representation to Christian candidates".

Christian voters have a strong influence in the constituencies of Talegaon, Kunkoli, Naveli, Nuvem, Kalangut, Andre, Velim, Aldona, Dabholi, Saint Cruz, Kartori, Silim, Kurched, Bengali, and Fatorda in Goa.

Congress gives tickets to 17 Christian candidates

Congress is at the forefront of influencing the Christian electorate in Goa. Congress has given tickets to Christian candidates from seventeen constituencies. These are Talegaon, Kunkoli, Kupe, Saint Cruz, Dabholi, Kartoli, Naveli, Silim, Aldona, Kartori, Panaji, Vasco da Gama, Banoli, Nuwe, Velim, Kalangut and Andre.

BJP gave tickets to 13 candidates

The BJP has also tried to attract the community by giving tickets to 13 candidates from the Christian community. The constituencies given by BJP include Mhapusa, Madre, Aldona, Panaji, Talegaon, Andre, Dabholi, Kunkoli, Velinm, Kurched, Kalangut, Seth Cruz, and Kortorim.

AAP gave opportunity to 8 Christian candidates

In Goa, AAP has fielded candidates from the Christian community in several constituencies. Tickets have been allotted in eight constituencies namely Benaulim, Navelim, Kartorim, Talegaon, Velinm, Madgaon, Kurched, and Kupe.

TMC up for 13 Christian candidates

The Trinamool Congress, which is contesting the elections for the first time in Goa, has tried to give proper representation to the Christian community in Goa. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has also fielded candidates from 13 Christian constituencies despite its alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. It is noteworthy that Gomantak in this alliance has not fielded a single Christian candidate. Trinamool has fielded candidates in Silim, Calangute, Saint Cruz, Andre, Kabuja, Kurtem, Novell Nuvem, Kortorim, Fatorda, Binoli, Velinm, Naveli, and Kunkoli constituencies.

Opportunity for Christian candidates of NCP-Shiv Sena alliance

For the first time in Goa, NCP and Shiv Sena are contesting elections together as Maha Vikas Aghadi. 13 NCP and 11 Shiv Sena candidates are in the fray. Out of these 13 candidates, NCP has given the opportunity to 7 candidates from the Christian community. Shiv Sena has given the opportunity to 2 out of 11 candidates from the Christian community. The NCP has fielded candidates in Thivi, Sange, Marmagova, Velim, Dabholi, Kuber, and Andre constituencies. The Shiv Sena represented the Christian community in Shivoli and KP constituencies.