Panaji: Ahead of the Goa Assembly Polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday took affidavits promising loyalty to the party from its candidates in the state capital Panaji. The party has taken legal affidavits from each and every candidate to ensure that they remain loyal to the party once they are elected. AAP National President Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the event.

AAP carried this one-of-a-kind affidavit ceremony wherein all its candidates publicly promised to be honest with the party once they are elected. The affidavit read that none of them shall bow down to anyone or fall prey to corrupt practices.

During the event, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We are filling up the affidavit to assure the voters before the election that once the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate wins the Assembly elections, they will not change parties or be corrupt like other candidates." Meanwhile, the party's chief ministerial candidate Amit Palekar said that the copies of affidavit will also reach each and every voter in Goa for complete transparency between the party and the masses.

