Kolkata: After five Goa-based Trinamool Congress leaders led by a former MLA from the state left the party alleging the leadership of igniting communal divide, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday made an all-out effort to shed the communal tag.

In a possible attempt to counter the aforementioned, Banerjee performed rituals at the Rudreshwar temple in Sanquelim.

After coming out of the temple, Banerjee said that it was unfair to mix religion with politics.

The former MLA had alleged that on one hand Trinamool Congress was trying to polarize the Christian voters in Goa and on the other hand had forged an alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to polarize the Hindu votes.

In this scenario, words from Banerjee might prove to be significant, feel political observers.

According to political analyst and the former registrar of Calcutta University, Raja Gopal Dhar Chakraborty, Abhishek Banerjee’s current Goa trip was an image makeover exercise.

“I must say he has behaved like a mature politician and utilized the trip perfectly. So he deliberately did the organizational meetings far away from the media watch. This will surely help Trinamool. He at the same time tried to reach out to the women voters of Goa. I hope that Trinamool will be politically benefitted by this development,” he said.

However, he added that Trinamool Congress, at this moment, hardly has any chance to become BJP’s alternative in Goa.

Goa assembly polls are scheduled to be held in February, 2022.