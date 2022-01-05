New Delhi: The Special Cyber cell busted a gang for committing malpractices in Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) online examinations on Wednesday. Haryana Police arrested the six accused of this gang committing online fraud.

Haryana Police and CBI were probing to get hold of the culprits of this gang. A reward of Rs 1 lakh rupees was also announced on each of culprit's arrest.

Police have recovered 15 laptops and 9 mobiles from the accused. The cyber cell officials are interrogating the accused regarding the online fraud.

According to DCP KPS ​​Malhotra, "the cyber cell had received information about the malpractices in the GMAT. After a thorough investigation, it was found that there was large-scale corruption and malpractice in the online examination. The entire scam is done through hacking." After continuous raids at three states by the Special cell's cyber cell officials at Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, and Jaipur, they arrested the six persons involved in the fraud.

Many other culprits are involved in this case, about whom police are trying to gather information to track them down.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the police that "the cheating used to take place in this examination through remote access. Some remote access software was placed in the system before the examination starts. This software could neither be tracked by its security standards nor by the proctor."

Raj Teotia, an accused involved in this gang, further said that he was in contact with a Russian hacker in 2018 as he went to Russia to meet him. This Russian hacker was staying with him during the lockdown. The tool he used to get remote access to this online examination system has been developed by a reputed IT company. Contacting the lab owners, he had downloaded this software into the system.

In the preliminary inquiry, the police found out that many online examination labs were opened by the accused of this fraud. While the Haryana Police declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest, the CBI was also looking for him. Information about his arrest has also been given to the central agency.