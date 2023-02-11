Lucknow: On day two, the government departments put up stalls on various welfare schemes at the UP Global Investors' Summit 2023 in Lucknow. A large number of guests and participants thronged these stalls to get firsthand experience of these welfare schemes. Big business leaders from across the country and overseas have been attending the event.

Keeping in mind the inclusive growth of the state, stalls related to entrepreneurship and various public welfare schemes have been put up at the Summit venue. Representatives from the social welfare department dressed up in tribal attire have been dishing out information to the visitors and guests thronging these stalls.

On Saturday, a discussion was held on inclusive growth at the summit venue. The debate took place in the hall number four. Union Minister Virendra Kumar from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Government of India was the chief guest present at the function. Sharing information about the ongoing summit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department Minister Asim Arun said, "We are focusing on displaying inclusive development such as entrepreneurial schemes, scholarships, innovation in education, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, pension scheme and many others."

"Different stalls have been put up to provide information to visitors. Besides, representatives from Tata, HCL, FICCI, CII and others were also shedding light on inclusive growth by organising an entrepreneurship session on Saturday. Sessions and discussions were held to thrash out opportunities for underprivileged sections as well as chalking out future strategies for them. It will help in the effective implementation of the policy decision. Besides, various companies have been working towards inclusive development in the state. The companies have also put up their stalls," he added.