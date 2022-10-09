New Delhi: India will host the first-ever Global Digital Health Summit at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The inaugural edition, a two-day event to be held on October 28 and 29, will be attended by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Patricia Scotland KC, Commonwealth Secretary-General, will also deliver a keynote address at the summit that will be attended by some of the key leaders in the world in Digital Health. The two-day conclave will address the key issues critical to building a 'digital ecosystem aiming at digital health for all' and how professionals and organizations can adopt digital technologies.

The summit will address the crucial issue of Return on Investment (ROI) in digital health, barriers to adoption for small healthcare organisations and individual clinicians, and discuss how the metaverse, gaming, and 5G will transform healthcare.

The event is organized in association with the world's foremost digital health associations including Global Health Connector Partnership (American Telemedicine Association, HLTH, European Connected Health Alliance, Commonwealth Centre for Digital Health, African Health Federation, The Digital Health Society, Health Parliament), the International Society for Telemedicine & Health, Switzerland; and Internet Governance Forum- Dynamic Coalition on Digital Health.

"We believe this summit will provide a matchless opportunity for learning, meeting the top-notch leader, and contributing to Digital Health. Those working in healthcare need to adopt digitalization, be it; clinicians or professionals working in pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, hospitals, and insurance. Everyone needs to plan their forays for digitalization before it's too late!" said co-chairperson, Brian O'Connor.

Dr Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chairman, Dynamic Coalition on Digital Health, IGF, United Nations, said, "India achieved the rare feat of delivering about 2 billion COVID vaccinations all because of a digital platform - COWIN. India will likely become the world's most advanced healthcare system, with the latest technology tools deployed across care delivery."

Adopting digitalization in healthcare will not only help the patients but will also benefit healthcare providers across the country. As the world adopts digitalization across the continuum of care, it is time to set the goal of "Digital' Health for All," Dr Gupta added.

The summit is also accompanied by an award presentation to recognize the outstanding contributions and innovations in this field. The Global Digital Health Innovation Awards are open to all Healthcare providers from the public and private sectors, including start-ups working in the field of Digital Health. The awards will follow the nomination process and shall be presented to the winners on October 29.

Developed with a global advisory board comprising the world's foremost leaders, the summit will witness the presence of the global leaders in digital health and the movers and shakers of healthcare from across the USA, European Union, Africa, U.K., and Southeast Asia. The proceedings of the summit will be captured in the form of the outcomes report, which shall lay a roadmap for digital adoption in the future.