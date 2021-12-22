New Delhi: Being aware of the occasional glacial outburst in the Himalayan region, a Parliamentary committee on Home Affairs has suggested to the Central government to setup a network of meteorological and hydrological stations besides monitoring and weather stations for ensuing safety of the people of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The committee headed by Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma noted that monitoring of Glacial Lake Outburst Flows (GLOFs) requires a network of meteorological and hydrological stations, early warning system comprising of remote Automatic Water Level Recorder (AWLR) or monitoring stations and Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) with the ability to communicate and transmit data from remote stations to the control room for operation and monitoring in real-time data on air temperature, precipitation and river discharge through telemetry (V-SAT).

"In view of the recent severe glacial outburst in Chamoli in Uttarakhand, a network of meteorological and hydrological stations, monitoring stations and weather stations should be setup at the earliest for ensuing safety of the people," the committee said in its report.

It said that an urgent assessment needs to be made and organisation like Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun may also be tasked to conduct glaciological studies and prepare glacial lake inventory for Himalayan region using remote sensing and geographical information system (GIS).

"The concerned States should be sensitized by the MHA to place adequate early warning mechanism in every districts so that vulnerable communities can be alerted on the wake of any disaster in future," the committee said in its report submitted in the Parliament recently.

The committee in its report further pointed out that excessive cutting of trees and use of dynamites on hills and mountains of the Himalayan region for roads, tunnels, dams and other developmental and infrastructural projects is significantly weakening the surroundings hills and may be causing an avalanche, landslides, flash floods and other catastrophes.

"The committee understands that the Himalayas are fragile mountains and geologically and environmentally sensitive. Therefore, the developmental projects taking place in the region should be considered from the environmental and ecological point of view," it said.

The committee recommends that the MHA may coordinate with the concerned agencies including NDMA, Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways etc to immediately ban the use of dynamites for developmental projects in the Himalayan region and make judicious use of technology particularly in high altitude Himalayan region to minimise the damage the ecology and environment.

"Government should explore technological solutions including use of cutting edge technology and best practices followed by the other countries for cutting of hills and mountains for various developmental projects.

However, in its action taken report, the Home Ministry said that use of explosives (used in mining) is very common for these developmental projects.

"To avoid any damage to mountains, controlled blasting, using specific quantity of explosives and delay detonators is a viable technology being used by advanced countries," the Home Ministry said.

The Home Ministry further said that NDMA prepared a pilot project on reducing the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) risk in Lhonak and Shako Cho of North district of Sikkim through task force and is now finalising the same in consultation with Sikkim government and other stakeholders with a total estimated cost of Rs 20.24 crore.

"The development and installation of monitoring and early warning system is also a part of the aforesaid pilot project. The outcome of the pilot project will be replicated in other concerned Himalayan States and UTs through comprehensive GLOFs mitigation project," the Home Ministry said.

