New Delhi: AAP MLA Sanjay Singh, who was released from detention along with fellow party leaders on Monday, said the BJP was trying to sully the image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming further that he would have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and bullionaire industrialist Gautam Adani "arrested within two hours" if the ED and the CBI were with him.

Singh, along with other AAP leaders, were detained on Sunday for staging a demonstration outside the CBI office, in support of Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, after being questioned for hours. Speaking to ANI after his release, Singh alleged that the BJP was attempting to "defame" Delhi CM, claiming that all attempts to bring a bad name to Kejriwal and his party will fail.

"There will soon be an end to PM Modi's dictatorship. He arrested the most popular Education minister (Manish Sisodia) of the country. He is trying to defame Arvind Kejriwal but such acts won't affect his image. It was a cowardly act by the Centre to have Sisodia arrested by the agencies," the AAP MP said.

"Give me ED and CBI, I will arrest Modi, Amit Shah and Adani within two hours. You can do anything when you have the power to misuse probe agencies," Singh added. Delhi minister Gopal Rai said the government will remain unaffected and will run its course even the BJP gets all its ministers arrested.

"The arrest of Manish Sisodia and the BJP's friendship with Adani are issues that can't be tolerated. Even if they (BJP) arrest all our ministers, our govt will run its course," he said. The AAP, meanwhile, said it will also organise protests across the country, including in the national capital, outside the BJP headquarters, against the arrest of Sisodia.

Delhi Special CP (L&O) Dependra Pathak said adequate arrangements have been made to maintain the law and order. "Effective and robust police arrangement is in place on the ground to maintain law and order," he said. Earlier on Monday, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the party leaders, who were detained Sunday, have been arrested and will be produced in court.

"The Centre has broken all limits of democracy. It arrested Manish Sisodia without any proof due to political reasons. You have arrested the entire leadership of our party, except for Arvind Kejriwal and some others. Many of the leaders are detained since last afternoon. Under which sections, are they being detained for so long? The police will produce them in court as they have shown the detainees as being arrested," Bharadwaj told ANI.

He claimed further that the government has arrested the entire leadership of the AAP. "It is not detention but arrest on the orders of the Centre. The police have arrested our entire leadership. We will protest outside the BJP office today as all the instructions are being given from there," Bhardwaj said.

The CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia's arrest, saying he was giving evasive replies and not cooperating in the investigation. The probe agency also said that Sisodia was earlier called on February 19 for investigation, but had sought a week's time citing preoccupations.

"The Deputy CM was issued a notice under section 41A of CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation," the CBI said in its statement.

Shortly before arriving at the CBI office for questioning, Sisodia said false cases were being lodged against party leaders as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of Kejriwal. (ANI)