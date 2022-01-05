New Delhi: Congress MP from Anandpur Manish Tewari has demanded Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat Singh and renaming of the Chandigarh Airport.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Tewari said, "Dear @PMOIndia, 26th January 2022 is coming & you are coming to Ferozpore Punjab Today. Do announce Bharat Ratna for Shaheed-E-Azam's Bhagat Singh, Shiv Ram, Rajguru & Sukhdev Thapar." He also asked for renaming of Chandigarh Airport as Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport Mohali.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Punjab on Wednesday and will visit the border town of Ferozepur for laying the foundation stone for the PGIMER's satellite centre, an official statement had said on Monday. A team of senior officials from the PGIMER, along with district officials, is already present in Ferozepur to oversee the preparations for the event.

With a budget of Rs 490.5 crore, the new satellite centre in Ferozepur is expected to house 100 beds, including 30 intensive care and high dependency beds.

(IANS)