Dehradun: Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat reiterated his resolve to implement the new education policy. The Uttarakhand Education Minister reiterated that the Vedas, the Upanishads and the Bhagavadgita will be included in the school curriculum of the state. Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has once again spoken about including them in the syllabus.

The new education policy will be implemented from this academic session, Dhan Singh Rawat said while speaking at a programme held at Dehradun. He further stated that efforts will be made to include the Vedas, the Upanishads and the Bhagavadgita in the curriculum of school education. Further decisions will be taken only after taking the opinion of the people.

