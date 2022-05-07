Patna (Bihar): Years after the Supreme Court's order on September 6, 2018, to accept LGBTQ rights, society does not seem to accept homosexuality yet. Two helpless girls, who claimed to be in love with each other, sought protection from the Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon after their case was refused to be accepted in the Woman's Police Station in Patna, Bihar on late Thursday night. They went to the residence of the SSP to demand protection.

Tanishq Shree, a resident of Indrapuri, and Shreya Ghosh, a resident of Saharsa, Patna, want to live together, but both their family members are against it. Upon knowing Tanishq Shree's love for her partner, she was put under house arrest. Her family snatched the mobile and stopped her from stepping out of the house. Both of them met each other again under the pretext of watching a film. Shree's family members then accused Ghosh's family members of abducting Tanishq Shree, by lodging a fake kidnapping complaint at Pataliputra Police Station. Following this both the girls reached Patna Mahila Police Station and spoke of the implications being implied upon her partner Tanishq Shree and their life being in danger. Being friends with each other for over five years, both of them want to live together, but their family members are not allowing them to live together. Both are demanding justice by citing the Homosexuality Law in India.

Tanishk Shree said, "We are being implicated under a conspiracy by my family members. We are 18 plus and both of us have the right to live together. The government has given us this exemption. But my family members have accused the family members of my friend Shreya Ghosh that I have been kidnapped while there is no such thing. No one forced me to do anything. I want to be with Shreya of my own will."

Echoing her partner's words Shreya Ghosh said," I want to stay with my friend Tanishk Shree. Both of us have decided to live together, which my friend's family does not like and they have accused my family of abducting her. I want to live with my friend of my own will and came here to seek protection from police to save our lives." Both these girls appealed to SSP after reaching his residence. Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon directed the patrol police to take them to the local police station, assuring them to take cognizance of this matter.