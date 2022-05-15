Raipur: In a pleasant development, girls have outshined boys in Class 10 and 12 board examinations in Chhattisgarh with a daily wager's daughter topping Class 12 exam results declared on Saturday. This time the result of the board exam was special in itself which was held the offline mode after two years of online studies owing to the COVID pandemic.

Kunti Sao of Bade Hardi village of Raigad district is the topper in the entire state in the Class 12 board examination. Kunti's parents are daily wage laborers. But the girl braving all the odds has made it big with her hard work. Sonali Bala, a student of Dhur Naxalgarh Gondahur, Kanker, has topped in Class 10 results.

Kunti Sao of Raigarh Topper in Class 12: She topped Chhattisgarh in the Class 12 board with 98.20 percent marks. Kunti said she studied for 6 to 8 hours every day. Kunti has been a meritorious student since the beginning as she scored 98 percent in her Class 10 board exam. She aims to become an IAS in the future. "Hard work and determination besides positive thinking definitely lead to success," she said. Meanwhile, Education Minister Premsai Tekam also congratulated her and assured all possible help.

Sonali Bala of Kanker topped in Class 10: Sonali Bala, a student of Gondahur, has topped the Class 10 exam with 592 marks. Sonali is a student of Government School in Gondahur. She achieved the feat by fighting against odds during the exams including power cuts, she said adding her parents supported her throughout. Soumya Yadav and Sakshi Singh Kushwaha, from Jashpur district have secured 4th rank in the Class 10 board in the state. Both the girls are students of Swami Atmanand English Medium School.

Among the toppers is also Renuka Chandra of Sarhar village who secured 95.80 percent marks in Class 12 and brought laurels to the district. In the Class 10 examination, Geetu Chandra, daughter of Murli Dhar Chandra, a farmer of Kataud of Dabhra block, secured the third rank by scoring 98 percent marks.

While Uma Soni, a student of Class 12 in Balrampur, secured the tenth position in the state by scoring a 94.20 mark and she is studying at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Vadrafnagar. Uma's father runs a small shop.

