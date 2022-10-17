Ujjain (MP): A priest at Ujain's "Mahakal temple" has raised objections over a young woman making reels on Bollywood songs inside the premises of the renowned temple dedicated to lord Shiva.

In a video posted on Instagram from two different accounts, a young woman is seen making reels on Bollywood songs while roaming around the Mahakal temple premises, while another girl is making reels on movie dialogues in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

After the video went viral, the priest of the Mahakal temple Pujari Mahesh demanded action against the girls, calling such videos "derogatory and contrary to the Sanatan tradition".

Girls made reels on filmy songs in Mahakaleshwar temple, Ujain, priests demanded action

"Similar incidents are getting repeated, tarnishing the image of the temple. Strict action should be taken by the temple management committee and the girl should get arrested."

"Hundreds of guards are deployed for the security of the temple but they are just cashing their salaries and not fulfilling their responsibilities. That's why such incidents keep getting repeated," the priest added.

Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh confirmed that the viral video has come to his notice and said action will be taken after verifying the authenticity of the video.