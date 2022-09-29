Kanpur: Kanpur's Rawatpur police nabbed a man after female students residing in Sai Niwas Girls Hostel in Tulsi Nagar created a ruckus and alleged that the man is a hostel employee and has been recording obscene videos of the girls. The students claimed that they have caught a cleaner red-handed while making an obscene video.

Girl students accuse hostel staff of recording obscene video

Also read: Principal of private school booked for showing obscene video to student

A student on Thursday said that when her roommate was taking a bath in the bathroom, the cleaning worker Rishi was secretly making a video of the girl student. Fellow students who gathered after the victim was caught red-handed, snatched the victim's phone and found videos of many girls. The girls also alleged that the warden has backed the accused. The police are probing the incident for further nuances and the police will release an official statement after the initial investigation is done.