Dumka (Jharkhand): The body of a minor tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in the Badtalla village under Kathikund police station area of Jharkhand's Dumka on Wednesday. The girl's body was recovered in a decomposed state from a Palash tree in the village forest.

The police have taken accused Ram Kumar Dehri into custody as he has been allegedly found having connections with the girl. The police have been interrogating him. "The body of a minor girl was found hanging from a tree. We have registered a case of murder. The main accused Ram Kumar Dehri has been taken into custody in the case. Further investigation is underway," said Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Noor Mustafa Ansari in Jharkhand's Dumka Sadar.

Meanwhile, a political battle has also erupted in the state in which former Jharkhand minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lois Marandi met the relatives of the deceased and questioned law and order of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government. According to the police, the deceased girl was a student of class 10 in a school in Shikaripada and was reported missing on October 7. The police said that the matter is related to a love affair and the girl's relatives have expressed suspicion about Ram Kumar Dehri.

The girl used to live with her grandmother, brother and sister in a rented house in Shikaripada and as per her relatives, she suddenly went missing after the holidays of Durga Puja. Notably, the atrocities against women have been reported in Dumka.

The Jharkhand Police on October 8 arrested one accused, Rajesh Raut who was already married and sent him to judicial custody for allegedly setting a woman ablaze after she turned down his marriage proposal. Earlier on September 3, a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka and the reports revealed that she was allegedly sexually exploited by the accused on the pretext of marriage and was raped, killed, and hanged by him. On August 23, a girl was set ablaze by her one-sided lover after she refused to accept his marriage proposal. She later succumbed to her injuries on August 28. (ANI)