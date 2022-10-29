Surat: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the shocking incident of minors and women being sold as sex slaves happened in 2005 when BJP was in power in the state. During his interaction with the media here on Friday, he said that it was Congress that exposed the racket. Gehlot alleged that AAP and BJP were indulging in mud-slinging to gain mileage out of it and to defame the Congress government.