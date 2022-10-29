Raipur: Raipur police on Saturday recovered the buried dead body of Birgaon Municipal Corporation councilor Ikram Ahmed's nephew after a 33-day-long search from Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The police have also nabbed two people while one was already in police custody under suspicion of kidnapping and murder.

The police have identified the deceased as Wahajuddin alias Babu (21) and his family has alleged that his girlfriend's family is a mafia and has killed him. The police have also identified the two nabbed accused as Vishwanath and Karim Khan, residents of Durga Nagar Birgaon, and the accused who was already in police custody was identified as Firoz Khan.

During the police interrogation, Firoz Khan said, "the boy had a relationship with Karim Khan's daughter and Karim had asked him many times to stay away from his daughter. I and Vishwanath killed the boy on 25 September after Karim asked us and we buried his dead body near the Rameshwar Nagar Khamtrai railway track."

SSP Prashant Agarwal said, "Wahajuddin went missing on September 25 from Ghazi Nagar in Birgaon of Urla police station area and his relatives lodged a missing complaint on October 2. Ever since he went missing, his mobile phone was also switched off. The case was transferred to ACCU Raipur for investigation. ACCU checked CCTV footage of the suspected places but could not find anything substantial.

We suspected Firoz Khan, a resident of Rameshwar Nagar Bhanpuri police station area and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime and also informed about the involvement of Karim Khan and Vishwanath."