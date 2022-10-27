Sonipat: A man sustained severe injuries after he was acid-attacked by his lover over allegedly turning down her proposal of marriage in Haryana's Sonepat. The victim was identified as Shyam, a resident of Mayur Vihar, and he was rushed to a private hospital where his condition remains critical. The relatives of the victim have lodged a complaint against the woman.

In the lodged complaint, the relatives of the victim said that Shivam had an affair with Anjali, a resident of Bidal village of Sonipat, who was pressurizing him for marriage. "Anjali has already been married and Shivam refused to marry her when he got to know about this. The family of the victim has appealed for strict legal action in the matter," said ASI Parvind.

"Anjali then reached Shivam's house to ask him for marriage but Shivam's aunt refused. On Thursday, when Shivam was heading to a grocery store, Anjali attacked him and threw acid on his face in Mayur Vihar. We have begun a probe into the matter while the said accused is at large," the ASI said.