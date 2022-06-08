Mysuru: A man strangled his daughter to death for having a love affair with a boy from the Dalit community in a suspected case of shameful killing. The incident took place in the Mysuru district of Karnataka. According to police sources, the accused, identified as Suresh came to the police station on Tuesday and confessed to his crime.

They further revealed that the accused, a resident of Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, killed his daughter Shalini(17) in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said that the girl, a second-year student in Pre-University Course, belonged to the Vokkaliga community, considered an upper caste in the State, and was in a love affair with a Dalit boy. The boy is a resident of the adjoining Mellahalli village and the two were in love for the last three years, police said.

Also read: Murder of Dalit Youth over interfaith love in Karnataka: 2 arrested

They also said that recently after coming to know about their daughter's relationship with the Dalit boy, the girl's parents lodged a complaint against the boy citing that she was still a minor. However, the girl in her statement to the police said that she was in love with the boy and refused to live with her parents following which she was sent to the observation home.

Police sources said, that a few days ago, the girl called her parents and told them that she wants to go home. But after returning home, she again told them that she still loves the boy and will only marry him. They further revealed that enraged with his daughter, Suresh strangled her to death and later put her body on farmland in the Dalit boy's village adding that further investigation is going on.