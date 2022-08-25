Jabalpur: In a horrific incident, a case has been registered against two brothers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur for raping their minor cousin sister and their grandmother, leading eventually to the death of the sister. The accused have been identified as Suraj and Akash, with the latter still at large.

According to police, the girl (16), a resident of Mumbai, had travelled to Jabalpur on August 13 to her uncle's residence and was received by the duo alongside their grandmother. The incident took place the same day, with the brothers beating her up and repeatedly raping her for the next five days.

"After she arrived in Jabalpur, the accused beat up the victim and raped her between the dates August 13 and 18. Upon her physical condition deteriorating on August 19, she was admitted to the Victoria District Hospital. The minor passed away during treatment the next day, and her body was subsequently buried by her uncle's family on August 21" ASP Pradeep Kumar Shende said.

Meanwhile, Suraj raped his grandmother as well when she protested the act, Shende further informed. "The father of the girl apprised police of the situation at hand on Wednesday. A case has been registered into the matter, with one among the accused already arrested," he said.

Meanwhile, the body was taken out on Thursday for a second post-mortem by forensics officials. "The body of the victim was buried after her death. Regarding this, we received a call this morning from the Ranjhi station in-charge, informing us of the task at hand. Subsequently, the body was taken out under police guidance today and a second post-mortem, among other necessary steps, will be carried out soon" forensic official Preeti Jain noted.