New Delhi: Mutilated body of woman in her early 20s was found in a drainage at the Dabri police station area of ​​Delhi. Her face has been burnt in an attempt to hide the identity. The private parts of the deceased have also been found brutally burnt.

The naked body was found lying in the drainage near CNG pump, Sector 2. At present, the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained. Confirming the matter, DCP Dwarka Shankar Chaudhary said that the dead body was found late last evening. On receiving the information, the crime team and the forensic officials reached the spot and collected necessary evidence to start the investigation.

The police have also started examining the surrounding CCTV footages. Information about missing girls of this age group are also being collected by the police in different police stations. The probe is on.