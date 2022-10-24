Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl, who had gone to a sugarcane field, was mauled to death by a leopard at Ramnagar Kalan village in the Bhira Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The death toll in tiger and leopard attacks in the district has risen to five in eight days in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The attacks of tigers and leopards in the district are on the rise. According to police, Choti, a resident of Ramnagar Kalan village, had gone to collect fodder in the sugarcane field, along with her father and brother. Choti was collecting fodder in the sugarcane field when the leopard, which was on the prowl, attacked her.

On hearing the scream, her father, brother and people, who were present in the nearby sugarcane fields, rushed to her help, but by then it was, too, late. The girl died in the leopard attack. On the eve of Diwali, a pall of gloom descended on the house of the girl with her death. Meanwhile, Bhira SO Vimal Gautam said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and they informed the forest department about the attack.