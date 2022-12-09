Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl and her family members were allegedly beaten up by some miscreants after they resisted the alleged molestation attempt on the girl in Madhya Pradesh's Tirupati Gold Colony, following which she was admitted to the ICU ward of a private hospital at Madhav Club Marg. The parents of the girl and her brother have also been admitted to the hospital as they suffered serious injuries.

The heart-rending incident took place on Wednesday night with over half a dozen miscreants involved in the assault and it was recorded on the CCTV. They were seen pelting stones at her house and allegedly entered the house and assaulted them. On the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence, a case has been registered against the miscreants at Chimanganj Mandi Police Station.

The victim's family alleged that they dialled 100 to call the police during the incident, but they did not come to the spot. Later, they alleged that the Chimanganj police didn't register the case of molestation. However, Chimanganj police station in-charge Jitendra Bhaskar said, "He has written the same report, which was narrated by the victim's parents. Video recording was also done while lodging the complaint." A case has been registered against the accused and man-hunt has been launched to nab them who are at large.