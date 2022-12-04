Nalanda: A 12-year-old girl died after being shot during a 'celebratory firing' in Bihar's Nalanda district on Saturday evening. The teenage girl received a gunshot in her head, after which she was rushed to Bihar Sharif district hospital, but could not survive. According to police, the incident happened at Ganjpar village under the Deepnagar police station area and the deceased was identified as Tushi Kumari daughter of Balo Yadav. The girl went to the neighbourhood to watch a dance programme organised as part of birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, the girl was injured when an unidentified person opened fire.

It is learnt that some youths, who consumed liquor at the birthday party, and were dancing in a drunken state, along with the dancers, and waving country-made guns. It is suspected among those youths, someone opened fire. In his statement before the media, the girl's brother Ajit Kumar confirmed the series of events.

Deepnagar Police Station in charge Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal reached the spot as soon as he received the information about the incident and started investigation. He had no information about any such programme in the area. "Incident has been reported and a police team is investigating the matter and soon the accused will be arrested", said Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal.