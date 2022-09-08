Gorakhpur: Three youths here kidnapped a woman from the Gorakhpur railway station and raped her alternately on Wednesday night. According to sources, a 25-year-old woman from the Maharajganj district left her house a week ago and came to Gorakhpur after a dispute with her husband. With no place to go, she was living outside of the station's platform number one near the Dharamshala Bazar bridge.

At around 11 pm on Wednesday night, three boys reached the girl and started molesting her. On protesting, the boys kidnapped her and raped her alternately along the railway line of Dharamsala market inside the bushes. After she started calling for help, the boys resorted to physical violence and beat her up.

Soon after freeing herself from the clutches of the accused, the victim reached the GRP police station in a bloodied condition. SP Railway Dr Awadhesh Singh, on being informed about the matter, immediately rushed to the police station and sent a team of officials to the spot. City SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi also reached the police station after receiving the news.

The GRP and the district police started investigating the matter based on available CCTV camera footage and surveillance. GRP SP Awadhesh Singh said, "After recording the victim's statement, we have admitted her to a hospital for treatment. No complaint has been registered in the matter so far, though the police have reassured that they are trying to identify the culprits and a complaint too shall be lodged soon."