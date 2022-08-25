New Delhi/Greater Noida: A Class II girl student was seriously injured in her eye after the teacher at a private school allegedly thrashed her over poor handwriting in Kasna town in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Police have taken the accused teacher into custody. The family of the girl Shalu studying at Royal World School in Kasna town said when she went to school on Wednesday, the accused teacher Amit checked her homework, in which her handwriting was bad.

The teacher got so angry that he started beating the student with a stick and in a bit of rage hit the girl's left eye. When she reached home, her family saw her condition and on coming to know about the incident, the family lodged a complaint with the police. Police said they have admitted the student to JIMS Hospital where she is undergoing treatment and the accused teacher originally from Kanpur has been taken into custody by the police. The brother of the accused runs the school till Class V.