Delhi: Goumtesh Singh, Founder Partner at Raasta- The Caribbean Lounge, regrets on Sunday, an incident that took place on Friday when Shrishti Pandey was denied entry into the restaurant last Friday.

Shrishti Pandey encountered a horrible incident last Friday when she was denied a table inside a Gurgaon restaurant claiming that it might disturb customers inside.

Shocked by the incident, Shrishti tweeted the next day that she went out with her best friend and her family on an outing after a long time as she wanted to have fun. Shrishti further adds that one of the family members asked for a table for four but the staff at the desk ignored them twice.

On being asked for the table a third time, the staff replied that the wheelchair would not go inside thus Pandey told them that they will manage the wheelchair if they can just book them a table.

The staff left Shrishti and her companions shocked when the staff informed them that the wheelchair might disturb customers inside and denied them entry. Consequently, after arguing, they got a table outside.

Humiliated by the incident Shrishti described sitting outside as 'cold' and 'ridiculous'. She adds that she could not sit outside as her body gets 'spastic' in the cold and is 'literally unsafe' for her.

Shrishti questioned why should she sit outside 'segregated from everyone else'. If she wanted an 'outside seating' she would have asked for it.

Ultimately, they were asked to leave. Shrishti designated the experience on Twitter as 'awfully sad'. She further adds that she felt disgusted and heartbroken.

Eventually, on Sunday, Goumtesh said that they are 'taking steps internally to heighten sensitivity and empathy' in the staff to ensure that the incident never happens again.

Meanwhile, Shrishti said that nobody from the restaurant has got in touch with her so far to apologize for the incident.

Shrishti who is pursuing a Master's in Psychology from Delhi University adds that people need basic acceptance as there is no sensitivity and care for the disabled among the people.