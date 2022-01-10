Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A girl was allegedly gang-raped by two of her friends in a hotel on Fatehabad Road under Tajganj Police Station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district. The incident took place on Sunday night and police have launched a man-hunt to nab the duo.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Khurja, who managed to escape from the clutches of the accused, had called the UP police emergency helpline number 112 at around 11 pm on Sunday night and was informed about the rape.

The victim informed the police that she knew one of the young men and that she had met him many times. She added that the man on the pretext of talking to her, took her in a car to the hotel wherein the other accused joined and it was then that both of them resorted to the heinous act.

It is alleged that both of them gang-raped the girl in the hotel and thereafter fled from the hotel.

Based on the information provided by the girl, police registered a complaint and are busy trying to track the accused.