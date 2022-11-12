Amroha: A girl was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Gajraula on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ujma Abdul, a resident of Telangana's Nizamabad. The deceased had come to Amroha to meet her Facebook friend as she was adamant about marrying her lover. To get rid of the girl, the young man first strangled her, then crushed her head with bricks, police said.

"Shahzad was working in the office of Checkmate Security Company located in Fish Market. He befriended Najma Abdul of Hyderabad, through Facebook. Due to online chatting, both started liking each other. Meanwhile, Shahzad called Ujma Abdul to the Gajraula office to meet her. As the accused had extra keys to the office, after coming to Gajraula they met at the office and the girl exerted pressure on Shahzad to marry her. Enraged by this, the accused Shehzad gagged the girl with a dupatta and smashed her head with a brick and she died on the spot," they said.

On being informed about the body, the police started an investigation and suspected Shahzad. Shahzad was taken into custody for questioning. During the interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime. SP Aditya Langhe said, "Currently, the accused has been arrested and sent to jail on murder charges. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. Further investigation is on."