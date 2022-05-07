Amravati (Maharashtra): A girl living with her husband was dragged out of her in-law's house by her own family members and relatives as they were against the inter-caste marriage. The incident took place in Ambada village of Moshi Tehsil in Amravati district.

The incident happened on May 4, however, a video showing the girl being dragged has gone viral on social media on Saturday. The couple from Ambada were married on April 28 at the Arya Samaj temple. After the marriage, the girl was staying with her husband and in-laws. However, the relatives and family members of the girl had opposed the marriage and were angry with their daughter's decision.

On May 4, the family members allegedly entered the the girl's new home and dragged her out by her arms and legs. Meanwhile, the girl's father-in-law opposed the action. After the incident, the father-in-law lodged a complaint against the girl's family at the Morshi police station.

