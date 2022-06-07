Bilaspur: A nine-year-old girl died while 21 others were hospitalised due to food poisoning after eating chaat from a roadside vendor at Devkiri in Bilha Nagar panchayat of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Sunday. According to officials, the villagers bought the chaat from the vendor on Sunday after which 22 of them, including many children, fell ill and their condition deteriorated. They were taken to the Community Health Centre in Bilha from where four children were referred to a hospital. However, the girl succumbed while shifting to the hospital while two other children are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

