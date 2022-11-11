Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A young woman here on Thursday died by suicide in the servant quarters at the residence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The deceased has been identified as Sulekha, a native of the Rudraprayag district. She was living with her brother in the CM residence's servant quarters and preparing for a police recruitment examination.

According to the police, the deceased girl's brother looks after cows at the CM's house. Sulekha passed the 12th examination in 2018 and has been living with her brother since then. Shedding light on the matter, SP City Sarita Dobhal said, "Police have sent the body for post mortem and further investigation is underway."