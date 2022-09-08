Kagaznagar (Telangana): A 14-year-old girl student died due to high fever and headache at a Government school hostel here after the teacher concerned allegedly gave her balm for the night and postponed further treatment without calling a doctor immediately. The incident took place at the hostel of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Kagaznagar in Kumuram Bheem district, triggering a protest by parents and relatives, who accused the hostel staff of negligence.

Police sources said Aishwarya complained of fever on Tuesday evening. Her fellow students informed the same to the teacher concerned, who gave some balm to apply to the feverish girl and postponed further treatment to the following day. But, the next day morning, the fellow students, when they tried to wake up Aishwarya, found that the girl was foaming at her mouth and nose and not responding to them. Eventually, the doctor who examined her said the girl was dead.

Aishwarya, the eldest daughter of Shankar and Nilabai, was studying in eighth grade. They hailed from Ankusapur, Kagaznagar mandal. Alleging that their daughter died due to the negligence of the hostel staff, the student, parents, relatives, villagers, and all-party leaders started a mass protest.

The parents expressed concern that the child would have survived if she had been taken to the hospital on time. The body of the student was kept on the school premises for about eight hours. At one stage, the agitators broke into the office and tried to attack the staff.

Police intervened and moved the teachers to another room. District Additional Collector Rajesham, DEO Ashok reached the for conducting preliminary enquiries and promised to take action. They announced that the SO, ANM, and teacher on duty will be suspended if found guilty of negligence. Over Rs. 50,000 has been provided as immediate assistance to the victim's family. The protestors relented when the officials assured to provide an outsourcing job to one member of the family.