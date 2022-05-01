Chandauli: A girl died allegedly due to police torture during a raid to arrest a criminal in Chandauli. A video of the deceased 19-year-old girl has also surfaced in which she can be heard saying that she was thrashed by male and female constables.

The family of the girl claimed that a team of police officials raided the victim's house to nab a "sand mafia" accused. However, police did not find him after which the family claimed they were badly thrashed by the police. One of the two daughters of the alleged criminal, the family said, was thrashed so much that it led to her death. Police, the family claimed, left the dead body and fled the spot.

Police personnel deployed with Dial 100 fell into a drain while fleeing the spot and were thrashed by the villagers. The angry villagers blocked the Sayadraja -Zamania Road and vandalized police vehicles. Later, police forces from different police stations including two companies of PAC were deployed to the village to maintain law and order.

Over the whole incident, SP Ankur Aggarwal denied all the allegations and said "At 4:30 pm, a police team went to conduct a raid for arresting Krishna Yadav along against whom a non-bailable warrant has been issued. The police team had female constables with it and a video of the action is also available. When the accused was not found, the police team returned," said the SP

"At 6 pm a video surfaced and we were informed that a girl had died. A team led by Additional SP will investigate the matter. Prima facie, it seems that the girl died of some family reasons or died by suicide. However, we will go with the postmortem report and if any police personnel will be found guilty strict action will be taken against them," the SP said.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, the principal opposition party in the state, blamed the police. "Police has become killer in UP. Innocent civilians are being killed continuously by the BJP government. The death of a daughter in the brutal thrashing of two daughters by the policemen entering the house in Chandauli is extremely sad. There should be a murder case against the guilty policemen and they should get the harshest punishment," tweeted the Samajwadi Party.

