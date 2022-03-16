Mahabubabad (Telangana): A young woman allegedly hanged herself to death while blaming her boyfriend for "betraying" her in the suicide note, in Peddamupparam village of Telangana's Mahabubabad district on Wednesday night.

As per local police, the victim was found hanging from a dupatta inside her house at midnight when her parents were away. Neighbours who came to know about the incident informed police, who registered a case in this regard. A suicide note and the dupatta used for hanging has been recovered from the spot.

"Mummy Daddy.. I lost again. I remained as a question in front of everyone. I was betrayed again by him. I don't know what to do now. I can't face you. I don't want to live anymore," the purported suicide note read. Family members blamed the girl's boyfriend for her death. Sub Inspector Muralidhar Raju at the concerned police station said that appropriate action would be taken if a written complaint was lodged in the incident. It has been learnt that the deceased loved a man working as a car driver and a youth division leader of some political party, from the same village.

Sources said that the man, after being “hesitant” early on, agreed to marry the girl in six months' time after intervention by the girl's parents and the village head. “As the man requested for six months of time, the girl smelled foul thinking he would cheat her again and felt devastated and hanged herself,” sources added.

Also read: Dental student in Hyderabad kills self due to depression