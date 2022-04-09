Dhamtari: Siddhi Pandey, a girl from Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari, has developed a women's safety device that draws power up to 1000 volts and gives an electric shock if a person comes in contact with the device. The device can be attached to women's sandals and could help women in distress, kind of a deterrent for molesters. The device is been made using a mosquito-killing racket.

The other device is a police siren, which can be installed in a purse and whenever a woman senses any danger, she can press a small button hidden in her purse and the siren will ring out, which will panic the molester and also alert the nearby crowd. Apart from this, the device also has a GPS that is connected to a mobile which can be placed at a women's home and can be accessed by her family since it shows her real-time location. The best thing about the device is that it's affordable and the making cost is only 750 rupees.

Siddhi talking about her journey said, "First I demonstrated my woman safety device at the district level science exhibition and later in Durg at a state-level demonstration. After getting selected there, I got the opportunity to present the device at IIT Delhi in a Nation level demonstration."

Siddhi also got an invitation from Japan, following her safety device but the program got halted due to Covid restrictions. Siddhi belongs to a lower-middle-class family and is currently a student of B.Com.