Purnia (Bihar): A unique fair called 'Purnia ka, Patta Mela' was held in Maliniya village in Banmankhi subdivision of Purnia district in Bihar in which there is the freedom to choose a life partner. The traditional fair is more than 100 years old and it begins with the Baisakhi Sirwa festival, which lasts for two days. People of tribal society organise a grand fair here on the occasion of Baisakhi Sirwa-Vishva.

In the olden days, when no one had a right to choose their own life partner at that time the tribal society was so vocal that they had the freedom to choose a life partner, and even today they follow the same tradition in this fair. In the famous 'Patta Mela' of Bihar, tribal youths from different parts of India, including Nepal, Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha, besides different districts of Bihar come to find their life partner here. The way of expressing mutual consent among them is also unique.

It's a unique way of expressing love, when the boy, who likes the girl, invites her to eat paan and if the girl eats the paan, it indicates that she has accepted the proposal. After which the boys take her to his house with mutual consent. After living together for a few days, both of them enter into wedlock. Furthermore, the Tribal Society penalises those who refuse to marry after liking each other in the fair. The main attraction of the fair is the dangerous worship performed by climbing a wooden tower. People celebrate the Sirwa festival by playing with 'kado colors'. At night, all the villagers worship the village deity. At the same time, a large number of people from Nepal, including local people, participate in the fair.