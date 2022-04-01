Kasaragod: A 21-year-old girl from Kasaragod chased and caught a man who tried to sexually abuse her in a Kerala Road Transport Bus. The girl was traveling from Karivalloor to Kanhangad on the KSRTC bus when a man tried to sexually harass the girl. She had asked the man to move away many times but the person continued to abuse her. She made a phone call to the Pink Police but realized the man got down at the next stop.

Consequently, the girl also got down from the bus and chased the man. The accused ran and stood before a lottery shop, acting as if he had come to buy a lottery ticket. The girl narrated the incident to the shop owner. The shop owner and the local public caught hold of him. On being informed, the police have taken the man into custody. They have identified the man as Rajeev (52), a native of Maniyat in Kasaragod.

The girl said she had experienced similar harassment inside the buses earlier as well. The girl had completed her graduation last year from Kanhangad Nehru College and was a Senior Under Officer with NCC during her college days.

