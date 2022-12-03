Patna: Union minister and firebrand leader of BJP Giriraj Singh on Saturday slammed All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) chief Badruddin Ajmal over his controversial statement that Hindu men marry late to have "illegal relations".

“It is very unfortunate that people like Badruddin are abusing us. If the Muslims would have gone to Pakistan during the independence when the partition was taking place on the basis of religion and only Hindus would have stayed then people like Badruddin and Owiasi would not have been abusing us today,” Singh said in Begusarai which is also his parliamentary constituency.

Badruddin on Friday made the controversial statement in Guwahati claiming that Muslims get married soon after turning 21 while Hindu men stay unmarried till the age of 40 "to have illegal relations".

"Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women also marry at 18 after the permissible age by the government. On the other hand, (Hindus) keep one two or three illegal wives before marriage, they don't give birth to babies, enjoy themselves and save money...," the AIDUF chief said.

Asked about claims that the Muslim population was increasing, Ajmal said, "After the age of 40 they get married under parental pressure... So, how can one expect that they will bear children after 40? If you sow in fertile land then only you can bear good crops. There will then be growth."

"They (Hindus) should also follow adopt the formula of Muslims and get their children married at a young age, get them married at the age of 20-22, get the girls married at 18-20 years and then see how many children are born..." he said.

Reacting to it, Giriraj said, "these people don't speak anything about China where the one-child policy is there and even Muslims have to follow the rule. When we talk about population control policy, he is giving us suggestions. We don't want any of your suggestions, our ancestors saint Sagara had 60000 children. We never get married to our own family child. Our ancestors followed the path of religion. Today population control policy is necessary because resources are limited,” Singh asserted.

He pointed out that India has 20 percent population, 2.5 percent of land, less than 4 percent of water in comparison to the world. "Before 1979, the GDP of India was more than China but China implemented a one-child policy and people of all religions had to follow it. Today China is successful in stopping around 60 crore population and has now become economically strong. In the same way, India also needs population control policy because we have limited resources. In China, 10 children are born in one minute but in India the number is 32,” Singh said.

He further said that there is a need for such a policy and it should be imposed on all. "Those who will not follow the population control policy should be debarred to avail the benefits of government schemes,” Singh said.

Time and again Giriraj Singh has raised the issue of population control policy in Bihar as well, however, chief minister Nitish Kumar has said that the population cannot be controlled by implementing any policy but it can only happen by educating the girls. According to family planning 2020, Bihar has the highest fertility rate in India. This means that on average, a woman from Bihar is likely to give birth to more children than women in any other state.