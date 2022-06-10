Gandey, Giridih (Jharkhand): The prime accused in a rape case was arrested and sent to jail while a man-hunt has been launched to arrest the remaining persons for their complicity in the crime. A woman was set on fire by her brother-in-law and others under Bengabad police station limits in Giridih district of Jharkhand.

After receiving the information, a police team was constituted to arrest the remaining persons for their involvement in the crime. SDPO Anil Kumar Singh issued a directive thereafter to nab the accused. It is learnt from police sources that on Wednesday night a youth Sunil Choudhary raped the woman and when the incident came to the knowledge of the victim's brother-in-law, he convened a meeting of mukhiya and other members of the gram panchayat on the fateful night of the crime. When the panchayat meeting was over and all went home. Then the very next day in the morning, it was learnt that the victim had suffered burn injuries.

On other hand, the victim blaming her brother-in-law and others stated that she went to attend nature's call on Wednesday night and in the meantime, the accused sexually assaulted her. When her relatives came to know about the incident they sprinkled kerosene on her and tried to set her on fire. The victim also stated that she was also thrashed by her brother-in-law and others.

Whereas, the victim's brother-in-law in a complaint to the police station concerned stated that his sister-in-law had an affair with village youth Sunil Choudhary. The victim's brother-in-law further alleged in the complaint that in the night both were found in a comprising position at a secluded place in the village. Hence, the panchayat meeting was called in the night and the matter was discussed in the presence of the accused and the victim. They were then released, but in the morning it was known that she had suffered burn injuries. The victim was then rushed to a hospital.

Bengabad police station inspector Kamlesh Paswan said the police were not kept in the loop when the incident happened. "Had the police been informed in the night, the incident could have been prevented from taking place in the night itself. The police team has been conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of committing the crime on the woman."