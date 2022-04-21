Giridih (Jharkhand):Mukhiya candidate Mohammad Shakir and two of his associates were arrested allegedly for giving pro-Pakistan slogans at Gandey Block in Giridih district of Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The incident happened when Dokodih panchayat mukhiya candidate Mohammad Shakir to the Block headquarters to file his nomination papers, the supporters of Shakir who came with him in procession allegedly started to given slogan – ‘Pakistan Zindabad,

Though Shakir denied the allegations but a video that went viral confirmed the incident. Immediately after this SP Amit Renu gave instructions to SDPO to investigate the matter. SDPO Anil Kumar Singh along with Police Inspector Ratnesh Mohan Thakur started looking for Shakir and finally he along with two others were booked.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, Shakir said, "This is a baseless allegation. No one shouted slogans Pakistan Zindabad from the gathering. People were unable to spell my name properly and their slogans were misunderstood. Policemen were also present at the nomination venue."