Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Western Central Railway has started 'Aahar' rail coach restaurant at Bhopal's main station from Wednesday to offer lip-smacking food to the railway passengers in Madhya Pradesh. The unique feature of this first 'Aahar' rail coach restaurant in Bhopal will include delicious dishes from every state of the country.

Western Central Railway is providing new facilities for the residents of the city including the passengers on the Bhopal division. The facility of 'Aahar' rail coach restaurant has started on platform number 6 of the railway station, DRM Saurabh Bandyopadhyay inaugurated it on Wednesday.

Western Central Railway gift to passengers

Passengers will no longer have to worry about eating at the railway station as their choice of food will be available round the clock at 'Aahar' restaurant. Both veg and non-veg food items will be available enjoying the imaginary fun of traveling on the railways. This restaurant will be operated by M/s Piyush Traders Family Mumbai and railways will get Rs 58,72, 329 from the restaurant.

The wide array of dishes available are Pav Bhaji of Mumbai, Meesal Pav of Kolapur, Italy-Dosa of South India, Litti Chokha of Bihar, Chole-Kulcha of Punjab, Rajma-Rice, Aloo-Bonda, Samosa, Aloo-Tikki of Bundelkhand. Apart from peas and chaat, a special type of ice cream including sandwich ice cream, Gulab Jamun infused ice cream, etc. will be able to be taken for the first time in Bhopal.

Delicious delicacies can be ordered online at your home at Aahar Rail Coach Restaurant. Apart from this, the traveling passengers will also be able to order the dishes online and get them delivered at their scheduled train time. Moreover, this facility will be available throughout the day.

Along with modernizing the Bhopal station, improving passenger facilities are also taken into account. The restaurant has a seating capacity of 42 people to sit and dine together. This special rail restaurant has been designed like a railway coach to give the feel of travelling inside a train while enjoying food. Along with this, arrangements have been made for 20 families to enjoy delicious dishes.

Salient features of 'Aahar' Rail Coach Restaurant: