Digha: A team of fishermen caught a gigantic ‘Telia Bhola’ fish weighing around 55 kgs at Digha in East Midnapore of West Bengal on Sunday. Shibaji Kabir, a local resident of South 24 Parganas, brought the fish to Digha for auction. After three hours of bidding, the fish was sold for Rs 26,000 per kg, fetching a total price of Rs 13 lakh.

"This fish maw is very useful to make life-saving medicines. So, a foreign company bought this giant fish for a huge amount," a businessman said. Kartik Bera, another businessman said, "It was a female fish with eggs. So, there was a low amount of fish maw. A male Telia Bhola was sold for Rs 9 lakh six days ago."

Nabakumar Payra, a member of the Digha Fisherman and Fish Traders Association said, "This type of giant Telia Bhola fish comes twice or thrice in a year. And the fisherman, who gets hold of this fish turns rich after a single catch."