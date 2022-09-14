Narmadapuram (MP): Giant red squirrels, a rapidly declining species in India, have become a new attraction for visitors at the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Naramdapuram. Red squirrels can be seen clinging to trees and jumping around at hundreds of places at the Pachmarhi hill station presenting a pleasant sight for locals as well as tourists. Recently, officials at the Satpura Tiger Reserve had shared a survey report which has noted a significant increase in the number of red squirrels scientifically known as Ratusica indica.

Giant red squirrels at Satpura Tiger Reserve attracts visitors

Sandeep Pheloj, the deputy director at the Tiger Reserve, attributed the rise in the squirrel population to the eco-friendly surroundings. Pheloj said that the big red squirrel is easily seen in many areas of Pachmarhi which has attracted visitors. Raju Yadav, guide at Satpura Tiger Reserve, said that tourists visiting the hill station Pachmarhi make it a point to see the big squirrel before moving uphill. “When we show them this rare squirrel, it attracts them. Tourists stand around the trees for hours to see the squirrel jumping around,” Yadav said.

Also read: New Year Bash: Hotels, guesthouses near Satpura Tiger Reserve running at full capacity

The giant squirrel, also known as the flying squirrel, is considered a rare category due to its long jump. The squirrel is found in the forests of Karnataka apart from Satpura.